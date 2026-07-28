🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRWE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu RWE
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RWE AG Beats Market Expectations; H1 Results, 2026-27 Outlook Upgraded

    Strong first-half momentum sets the stage for upgraded 2026–2027 guidance, as robust operations and one-off effects drive earnings sharply higher across key segments.

    RWE AG Beats Market Expectations; H1 Results, 2026-27 Outlook Upgraded
    Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd - dpa
    • H1 2026 preliminary results: Adjusted EBITDA €3,011m; Adjusted net income €1,257m; Adjusted earnings per share €1.77
    • Onshore/Solar, Supply & Trading and Flexible Generation segments delivered exceptionally strong results, aided by robust operational performance and one-off effects
    • For the second half of 2026, additional positive earnings contributions are expected from the increased stake in Amprion GmbH and higher commodity prices
    • FY 2026 forecast raised: Adjusted EBITDA €5,750–€6,350m; Adjusted net income €1,950–€2,450m; Adjusted EPS €2.60–€3.30
    • FY 2027 forecast raised: Adjusted EBITDA €6,700–€7,300m; Adjusted net income €2,200–€2,700m; Adjusted EPS €2.80–€3.50
    • Interim results and interim report will be released on 13 August 2026

    The next important date, Interim report for the first half of 2026., at RWE is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of RWE at the time of the news was 57,90EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,34EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.540,00PKT (+0,26 %).


    RWE

    -0,52 %
    -4,08 %
    +6,16 %
    -5,58 %
    +56,84 %
    +43,94 %
    +91,93 %
    +259,26 %
    +200,71 %
    ISIN:DE0007037129WKN:703712
    RWE direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    RWE AG Beats Market Expectations; H1 Results, 2026-27 Outlook Upgraded Strong first-half momentum sets the stage for upgraded 2026–2027 guidance, as robust operations and one-off effects drive earnings sharply higher across key segments.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     