RWE AG Beats Market Expectations; H1 Results, 2026-27 Outlook Upgraded
Strong first-half momentum sets the stage for upgraded 2026–2027 guidance, as robust operations and one-off effects drive earnings sharply higher across key segments.
Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd - dpa
- H1 2026 preliminary results: Adjusted EBITDA €3,011m; Adjusted net income €1,257m; Adjusted earnings per share €1.77
- Onshore/Solar, Supply & Trading and Flexible Generation segments delivered exceptionally strong results, aided by robust operational performance and one-off effects
- For the second half of 2026, additional positive earnings contributions are expected from the increased stake in Amprion GmbH and higher commodity prices
- FY 2026 forecast raised: Adjusted EBITDA €5,750–€6,350m; Adjusted net income €1,950–€2,450m; Adjusted EPS €2.60–€3.30
- FY 2027 forecast raised: Adjusted EBITDA €6,700–€7,300m; Adjusted net income €2,200–€2,700m; Adjusted EPS €2.80–€3.50
- Interim results and interim report will be released on 13 August 2026
The next important date, Interim report for the first half of 2026., at RWE is on 13.08.2026.
The price of RWE at the time of the news was 57,90EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,34EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.540,00PKT (+0,26 %).
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