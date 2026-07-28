Medios: Adjusted guidance for FY 2026

Medios AG adjusted its full-year 2026 guidance: EBITDA pre €88-92m and revenue €2.1-2.16bn (previously €94-102m and €2.0-2.12bn).

H1 2026 group revenue totaled about €1,075m, marking the first time revenue exceeded €1bn, up from €991.7m in H1 2025.

H1 2026 EBITDA pre was about €44m, slightly down from €46.3m in H1 2025.

Reasons for the earnings decline include continued price pressure in Pharmaceutical Supply, restricted reimbursement eligibility for medical cannabis due to the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz, and a weaker International Business segment; leading to intensified cost-reduction and efficiency measures.

The complete Half-Year Financial Report will be published on August 12, 2026.

The disclosure is an inside information notice under Article 17 MAR, provided by CEO Thomas Meier.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,000EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.340,99PKT (+0,21 %).







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