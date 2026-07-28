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    Medios: Adjusted guidance for FY 2026

    Medios AG narrows its 2026 outlook as record first-half revenues meet softer earnings, prompting cost cuts and efficiency drives across key business segments.

    Medios: Adjusted guidance for FY 2026
    Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
    • Medios AG adjusted its full-year 2026 guidance: EBITDA pre €88-92m and revenue €2.1-2.16bn (previously €94-102m and €2.0-2.12bn).
    • H1 2026 group revenue totaled about €1,075m, marking the first time revenue exceeded €1bn, up from €991.7m in H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 EBITDA pre was about €44m, slightly down from €46.3m in H1 2025.
    • Reasons for the earnings decline include continued price pressure in Pharmaceutical Supply, restricted reimbursement eligibility for medical cannabis due to the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz, and a weaker International Business segment; leading to intensified cost-reduction and efficiency measures.
    • The complete Half-Year Financial Report will be published on August 12, 2026.
    • The disclosure is an inside information notice under Article 17 MAR, provided by CEO Thomas Meier.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,000EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.340,99PKT (+0,21 %).


    Medios

    -2,78 %
    -4,95 %
    +0,66 %
    -10,34 %
    -1,46 %
    -29,42 %
    -62,99 %
    +20,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC
    Medios direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Medios: Adjusted guidance for FY 2026 Medios AG narrows its 2026 outlook as record first-half revenues meet softer earnings, prompting cost cuts and efficiency drives across key business segments.
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