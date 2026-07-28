Medios: Adjusted guidance for FY 2026
Medios AG narrows its 2026 outlook as record first-half revenues meet softer earnings, prompting cost cuts and efficiency drives across key business segments.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios AG adjusted its full-year 2026 guidance: EBITDA pre €88-92m and revenue €2.1-2.16bn (previously €94-102m and €2.0-2.12bn).
- H1 2026 group revenue totaled about €1,075m, marking the first time revenue exceeded €1bn, up from €991.7m in H1 2025.
- H1 2026 EBITDA pre was about €44m, slightly down from €46.3m in H1 2025.
- Reasons for the earnings decline include continued price pressure in Pharmaceutical Supply, restricted reimbursement eligibility for medical cannabis due to the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz, and a weaker International Business segment; leading to intensified cost-reduction and efficiency measures.
- The complete Half-Year Financial Report will be published on August 12, 2026.
- The disclosure is an inside information notice under Article 17 MAR, provided by CEO Thomas Meier.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,000EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.340,99PKT (+0,21 %).
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