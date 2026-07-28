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    Medios: 2026 earnings guidance cut, revenue forecast raised

    Medios enters H2 2026 with solid growth, tighter guidance, and a sharpened focus on profitability as pricing pressure and regulatory shifts reshape its earnings outlook.

    Medios: 2026 earnings guidance cut, revenue forecast raised
    Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
    • H1 2026 revenue reached €1,075 million and EBITDA pre around €44 million, both on a growth path.
    • FY 2026 EBITDA pre guidance reduced to €88–92 million; revenue guidance raised to €2.1–2.16 billion.
    • The downgrade is driven by continued price declines for high-margin Pharmaceutical Supply products and weaker medical cannabis reimbursement due to the GKV Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz.
    • International Business segment is expected to perform slightly below expectations in the second half of the year.
    • Cost-cutting measures are taking effect, including discontinuation of production at the Aschaffenburg site (supply continues from other Medios sites) and the Avanti-Medios efficiency program; margins in Germany’s Patient-Specific Therapies are expected to improve in H2 but won’t fully offset headwinds.
    • Medios remains on a growth trajectory with a focus on profitable growth and operational excellence; further details to be provided in upcoming earnings calls and events (e.g., half-year report Aug 12, 2026 and Capital Markets Day Sept 28–29).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,990EUR and was down -1,96 % compared with the previous day.
    1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,75 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.339,47PKT (+0,21 %).


    Medios

    -2,78 %
    -4,95 %
    +0,66 %
    -10,34 %
    -1,46 %
    -29,42 %
    -62,99 %
    +20,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC
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    Medios: 2026 earnings guidance cut, revenue forecast raised Medios enters H2 2026 with solid growth, tighter guidance, and a sharpened focus on profitability as pricing pressure and regulatory shifts reshape its earnings outlook.
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