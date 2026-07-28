Medios: 2026 earnings guidance cut, revenue forecast raised

H1 2026 revenue reached €1,075 million and EBITDA pre around €44 million, both on a growth path.

FY 2026 EBITDA pre guidance reduced to €88–92 million; revenue guidance raised to €2.1–2.16 billion.

The downgrade is driven by continued price declines for high-margin Pharmaceutical Supply products and weaker medical cannabis reimbursement due to the GKV Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz.

International Business segment is expected to perform slightly below expectations in the second half of the year.

Cost-cutting measures are taking effect, including discontinuation of production at the Aschaffenburg site (supply continues from other Medios sites) and the Avanti-Medios efficiency program; margins in Germany’s Patient-Specific Therapies are expected to improve in H2 but won’t fully offset headwinds.

Medios remains on a growth trajectory with a focus on profitable growth and operational excellence; further details to be provided in upcoming earnings calls and events (e.g., half-year report Aug 12, 2026 and Capital Markets Day Sept 28–29).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,990EUR and was down -1,96 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.339,47PKT (+0,21 %).







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