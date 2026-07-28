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    Knorr-Bremse Sells Global Climate-Control Unit for Trains

    Knorr-Bremse is reshaping its rail portfolio, agreeing to sell its global train HVAC unit Merak to OpenGate Capital in a deal set to close by the end of 2026.

    Knorr-Bremse Sells Global Climate-Control Unit for Trains
    Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
    • Knorr-Bremse has signed an agreement to sell its global HVAC business for trains, Merak, to OpenGate Capital.
    • The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
    • Merak is headquartered in Getafe (near Madrid) and is expected to generate approximately €360 million in revenue for fiscal year 2026.
    • The sale includes all Merak business activities and around 1,500 employees, primarily located in Europe, North America, China, and Australia.
    • Knorr-Bremse states the divestment is part of its BOOST strategy to sharpen the portfolio and focus on core technological competencies, and it should positively impact the Rail operating EBIT margin and the Group.
    • Perella Weinberg acted as exclusive financial adviser to Knorr-Bremse on the transaction.

    The next important date, "Q2/26 Finanzergebnisse" → "Q2/26 Financial results" If "Q2/26" refers to the second quarter of 2026, a clearer translation is: "Q2 2026 financial results.", at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 108,20EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 109,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.440,92PKT (+0,60 %).


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    Knorr-Bremse Sells Global Climate-Control Unit for Trains Knorr-Bremse is reshaping its rail portfolio, agreeing to sell its global train HVAC unit Merak to OpenGate Capital in a deal set to close by the end of 2026.
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