Nordex: Double-digit EBITDA Margin in Q2 2026, Surging Orders, Positive FCF

Order intake rose 32% year‑on‑year to about 3.1 GW (3,054 MW) in Q2/2026, with new orders valued at roughly EUR 3.0 billion.

Q2 sales increased 16.3% to EUR 2.18 billion versus Q2/2025.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 223.8 million in Q2, delivering a double‑digit EBITDA margin of 10.3%.

Net income jumped to EUR 111.5 million in Q2/2026 (Q2/2025: EUR 31.0 million).

Positive free cash flow of EUR 164.6 million in Q2/2026; cash and cash equivalents EUR 1,959.7 million and net cash position EUR 1,673.3 million as of 30 June 2026.

Order book stood at EUR 18.4 billion at 30 June 2026, and the company confirmed its full‑year 2026 guidance.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nordex is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 37,26EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.452,23PKT (+0,64 %).







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