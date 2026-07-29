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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNordex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nordex
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    Nordex: Double-digit EBITDA Margin in Q2 2026, Surging Orders, Positive FCF

    In Q2/2026, the company delivered powerful growth across orders, sales, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing its solid outlook for the full year.

    Nordex: Double-digit EBITDA Margin in Q2 2026, Surging Orders, Positive FCF
    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Order intake rose 32% year‑on‑year to about 3.1 GW (3,054 MW) in Q2/2026, with new orders valued at roughly EUR 3.0 billion.
    • Q2 sales increased 16.3% to EUR 2.18 billion versus Q2/2025.
    • EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 223.8 million in Q2, delivering a double‑digit EBITDA margin of 10.3%.
    • Net income jumped to EUR 111.5 million in Q2/2026 (Q2/2025: EUR 31.0 million).
    • Positive free cash flow of EUR 164.6 million in Q2/2026; cash and cash equivalents EUR 1,959.7 million and net cash position EUR 1,673.3 million as of 30 June 2026.
    • Order book stood at EUR 18.4 billion at 30 June 2026, and the company confirmed its full‑year 2026 guidance.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nordex is on 29.07.2026.

    The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 37,26EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,02 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.452,23PKT (+0,64 %).


    Nordex

    +5,67 %
    -7,10 %
    -12,63 %
    -18,34 %
    +92,69 %
    +206,24 %
    +155,35 %
    +71,04 %
    +338,89 %
    ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
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    Nordex: Double-digit EBITDA Margin in Q2 2026, Surging Orders, Positive FCF In Q2/2026, the company delivered powerful growth across orders, sales, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing its solid outlook for the full year.
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