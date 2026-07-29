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    Kapsch TrafficCom: 2025/26 Financial Year Publication with 2026/27 Outlook

    Kapsch’s latest annual report reveals sharp financial setbacks, covenant breaches and mounting debt—but also a clear roadmap for restructuring and recovery.

    Kapsch TrafficCom: 2025/26 Financial Year Publication with 2026/27 Outlook
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Annual report published: revenues fell ~19% to EUR 430.6m in 2025/26, EBIT declined to around EUR 6m (reported EUR 5.6m) and was hit by a necessary EUR 2m impairment; result attributable to equity holders worsened to EUR -18.7m and EPS fell to EUR -1.31.
    • Cash and balance-sheet strain: free cash flow dropped to EUR 2m, net debt rose to EUR 113m, cash fell to EUR 23m, and gearing increased to 167%.
    • Covenant breach and financing impact: covenants from the 2025 refinancing were not met, leading to reclassification of EUR 110m of financial liabilities as current and a standstill agreement with lenders in July 2026.
    • Restructuring measures agreed: Kapsch reached a binding term sheet with financial partners for a comprehensive restructuring through March 31, 2028, with a final agreement expected by mid-September 2026.
    • Operational drivers and backlog: performance weakened due to a weak global tolling market, removal of two major operations projects and customer delays; order intake was ~EUR 496m and order backlog remained high at EUR 1.3bn.
    • Management and remediation actions: immediate cost adjustments implemented to take effect in 2026/27, sale of a majority stake in subsidiary tolltickets signed (one‑time positive EBIT expected), and Markus Richter appointed CFO to help oversee the restructuring and capital/portfolio actions.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 4,7050EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.
    36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,06 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    -2,33 %
    -11,13 %
    -11,80 %
    -13,42 %
    -33,47 %
    -55,14 %
    -68,05 %
    -87,18 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU
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    Kapsch TrafficCom: 2025/26 Financial Year Publication with 2026/27 Outlook Kapsch’s latest annual report reveals sharp financial setbacks, covenant breaches and mounting debt—but also a clear roadmap for restructuring and recovery.
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