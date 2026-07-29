Porsche AG hits major milestones as profitability stabilizes

H1 2026 sales revenue €17.23 billion (‑5.1% y/y) and deliveries fell to 122,306 units (‑16.5%).

Profitability improved: Group operating profit rose to €1.35 billion (+33.9%) and operating return on sales climbed to 7.8% (vs 5.5%).

Automotive net cashflow increased to €1.02 billion (net cashflow margin 6.7% vs 2.4%), with automotive net liquidity of €7.3 billion and a €250 million pension contribution.

Battery-electric vehicle share declined to 19.4% (from 23.5% in prior year).

Strategic realignment advancing: Future Package and “Sportwagenschmiede 35” underway, Car‑IT integrated into R&D and Executive Board reduced from eight to seven departments.

Short‑term realignment costs expected to be three‑digit millions in H2 2026 and again in 2027, yet Porsche reaffirms FY 2026 guidance (sales €35–36bn; operating ROS 5.5–7.5%; Automotive EBITDA margin 15–17%; net cashflow margin 3–5%; BEV share 24–26%).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Porsche AG is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 45,06EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.309,45PKT (-0,44 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar