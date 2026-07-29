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    Porsche AG hits major milestones as profitability stabilizes

    Porsche navigates a challenging first half of 2026 with lower sales but stronger profits, robust cash generation and a clear path for strategic realignment.

    Porsche AG hits major milestones as profitability stabilizes
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • H1 2026 sales revenue €17.23 billion (‑5.1% y/y) and deliveries fell to 122,306 units (‑16.5%).
    • Profitability improved: Group operating profit rose to €1.35 billion (+33.9%) and operating return on sales climbed to 7.8% (vs 5.5%).
    • Automotive net cashflow increased to €1.02 billion (net cashflow margin 6.7% vs 2.4%), with automotive net liquidity of €7.3 billion and a €250 million pension contribution.
    • Battery-electric vehicle share declined to 19.4% (from 23.5% in prior year).
    • Strategic realignment advancing: Future Package and “Sportwagenschmiede 35” underway, Car‑IT integrated into R&D and Executive Board reduced from eight to seven departments.
    • Short‑term realignment costs expected to be three‑digit millions in H2 2026 and again in 2027, yet Porsche reaffirms FY 2026 guidance (sales €35–36bn; operating ROS 5.5–7.5%; Automotive EBITDA margin 15–17%; net cashflow margin 3–5%; BEV share 24–26%).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Porsche AG is on 29.07.2026.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 45,06EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.309,45PKT (-0,44 %).


    Porsche AG

    +0,18 %
    +1,10 %
    +4,74 %
    +10,67 %
    +2,20 %
    -59,70 %
    -53,14 %
    ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911
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    Porsche AG hits major milestones as profitability stabilizes Porsche navigates a challenging first half of 2026 with lower sales but stronger profits, robust cash generation and a clear path for strategic realignment.
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