AUTO1 Group Surges in Q2 2026 on Unit Growth and Profitability

Q2 2026: units sold 240,298, up 19.9% YoY

Merchant units sold 206,883, up 17.1% YoY

Retail units sold 33,415, up 40.3% YoY

Gross profit EUR 280.7 million, up 21.4% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.6 million, up 38.4% YoY

Revenue EUR 2.4 billion, up 23.4% YoY

The next important date, This text is already in English. If you’d like a plain-language version or alternate styling: - Plain English: "Second quarter 2026 trading and financial results." - Hyphenated (style): "Second-quarter 2026 trading and financial results." - Title-case (as given): "Q2 2026 Trading and Financial Results", at AUTO1 Group is on 29.07.2026.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 24,060EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,570EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.313,58PKT (-0,43 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar