AUTO1 Group Surges in Q2 2026 on Unit Growth and Profitability
In Q2 2026, our business accelerated across the board, with surging unit sales, robust revenue expansion and sharply improved profitability.
- Q2 2026: units sold 240,298, up 19.9% YoY
- Merchant units sold 206,883, up 17.1% YoY
- Retail units sold 33,415, up 40.3% YoY
- Gross profit EUR 280.7 million, up 21.4% YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.6 million, up 38.4% YoY
- Revenue EUR 2.4 billion, up 23.4% YoY
The next important date, This text is already in English. If you’d like a plain-language version or alternate styling: - Plain English: "Second quarter 2026 trading and financial results." - Hyphenated (style): "Second-quarter 2026 trading and financial results." - Title-case (as given): "Q2 2026 Trading and Financial Results", at AUTO1 Group is on 29.07.2026.
The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 24,060EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,570EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.313,58PKT (-0,43 %).
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