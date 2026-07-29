Befesa Q2 2026: EBITDA up 17% to €66m; USD/EUR confirms full-year outlook
Befesa delivered solid H1 2026 results, lifting earnings and cash flow, cutting leverage again and reaffirming its outlook amid supportive zinc and aluminium trends.
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- Befesa H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA rose 11% YoY to €124m, with net profit €45m (+12%) and revenue €589m (-2%), helped by stronger EAF steel dust volumes and favourable momentum despite FX headwinds.
- Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA was €66m (+17% YoY), supported by 588 kt of EAF steel dust throughput; Steel Dust EBITDA€104m (+8%), margin 27%.
- Net debt levers improved to 2.18x as of June 2026, the ninth consecutive quarter of deleveraging, with operating cash flow €71m and €134m cash on hand.
- Outlook: Befesa reconfirms 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €250m–€270m, expects earnings momentum to strengthen, with capex around €70m and net leverage around 2.0x or below; EPS above €2.2.
- Market dynamics: zinc prices rose (LME ~€2,874/t; Befesa zinc blended price ~€2,655/t) and the zinc hedging programme was extended to H2 2028 at $3,100/t, aiding earnings visibility; secondary aluminium momentum improving.
- Growth initiatives: Bernburg aluminium expansion remains on track for H2 2026; capex planned ~€70m in 2026 (roughly €45m maintenance, €25m growth) to support future European aluminium demand.
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