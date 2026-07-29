Almonty Industries, DataWalk Spolka Akcyjna & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|181
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|113
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|PayPal
|58
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|40
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|30
|💬
|📰
|Effecten-Spiegel
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DataWalk Spolka Akcyjna
|+14,29 %
|📰
|🥈
|Bloom Energy (A)
|+11,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|+10,99 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-14,95 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|-15,26 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Murata Seisakusho
|-15,62 %
|💬
|📰
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Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,59 %
Wochenperformance: +11,59 %
Platz 1
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +18,85 %
Wochenperformance: +18,85 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -10,55 %
Wochenperformance: -10,55 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -17,41 %
Wochenperformance: -17,41 %
Platz 4
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -42,41 %
Wochenperformance: -42,41 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -25,54 %
Wochenperformance: -25,54 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -21,02 %
Wochenperformance: -21,02 %
Platz 7
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +9,86 %
Wochenperformance: +9,86 %
Platz 8
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Platz 10
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +0,57 %
Wochenperformance: +0,57 %
Platz 11
Effecten-Spiegel
Wochenperformance: +0,96 %
Wochenperformance: +0,96 %
Platz 12
DataWalk Spolka Akcyjna
Wochenperformance: +51,09 %
Wochenperformance: +51,09 %
Platz 13
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,59 %
Wochenperformance: +11,59 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -31,09 %
Wochenperformance: -31,09 %
Platz 16
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: -31,78 %
Wochenperformance: -31,78 %
Platz 17
Murata Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: -27,28 %
Wochenperformance: -27,28 %
Platz 18
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