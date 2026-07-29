METLEN Secures Landmark Gallium Supply Deal
METLEN’s landmark gallium deal with a leading US tech company signals a new era for Europe’s critical raw materials security and industrial leadership.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- METLEN signed a long‑term commercial agreement to supply about 25% of the annual gallium production from its planned Greek facility; the commercial terms are confidential.
- This is the first major commercial gallium supply agreement between a European producer and a leading US technology company, marking a strategic milestone for Europe’s critical raw materials resilience.
- METLEN is the first company in Europe to establish integrated gallium production and to secure a commercial agreement for European‑produced gallium, positioning Greece and Europe at the forefront of a new strategic industrial value chain.
- Gallium is a critical raw material for AI, advanced renewables, telecommunications and defence; global production is highly concentrated, so alternative reliable supply sources are strategically important.
- The project has been recognised by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and received European Investment Bank (EIB) financing approval under the REPowerEU framework.
- METLEN credits long‑standing in‑house R&D at the Aluminium of Greece plant and its Critical & Rare Metals sub‑sector for the achievement; the company also highlights strong financials and its FTSE 100 listing.
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