Logwin Delivers Revenue Growth in H1 2026, Sparks Investor Optimism
Logwin enters 2026 with rising revenues, resilient margins and a stronger U.S. footprint, as strategic expansion offsets cost pressures and supports a steady full-year outlook.
Foto: Gelhot - picture alliance / Fotostand
- Logwin Group reported H1 2026 revenue growth to EUR 737.4m (H1 2025: EUR 692.3m), driven by stable international demand and higher air and ocean freight rates.
- Both business segments contributed: Air + Ocean revenue EUR 608.4m (2025: EUR 566.7m); Solutions revenue EUR 130.6m (2025: EUR 126.9m).
- Profitability remained solid but declined: EBITA EUR 38.0m (2025: EUR 42.5m) and net profit EUR 26.6m (2025: EUR 30.6m).
- Financial position robust: equity ratio 48.4% and net liquidity EUR 275.2m as of 30 June 2026, though free cash flow was negative at EUR -20.9m due to higher capex and working capital.
- Strategic U.S. expansion via acquisition of activities from a long‑standing partner, strengthening presence in transpacific and transatlantic trade lanes.
- Outlook for full-year 2026 confirmed; previously published forecast in the 2025 Annual Report remains unchanged.
The next important date, Publication of the interim report as of 30 June 2026., at Logwin is on 29.07.2026.
The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 282,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,71 %
-0,70 %
+1,43 %
+0,71 %
+20,34 %
+17,36 %
+5,19 %
+158,06 %
+53,51 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte