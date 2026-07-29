Logwin Delivers Revenue Growth in H1 2026, Sparks Investor Optimism

Logwin Group reported H1 2026 revenue growth to EUR 737.4m (H1 2025: EUR 692.3m), driven by stable international demand and higher air and ocean freight rates.

Both business segments contributed: Air + Ocean revenue EUR 608.4m (2025: EUR 566.7m); Solutions revenue EUR 130.6m (2025: EUR 126.9m).

Profitability remained solid but declined: EBITA EUR 38.0m (2025: EUR 42.5m) and net profit EUR 26.6m (2025: EUR 30.6m).

Financial position robust: equity ratio 48.4% and net liquidity EUR 275.2m as of 30 June 2026, though free cash flow was negative at EUR -20.9m due to higher capex and working capital.

Strategic U.S. expansion via acquisition of activities from a long‑standing partner, strengthening presence in transpacific and transatlantic trade lanes.

Outlook for full-year 2026 confirmed; previously published forecast in the 2025 Annual Report remains unchanged.

The next important date, Publication of the interim report as of 30 June 2026., at Logwin is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 282,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





