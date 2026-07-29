INDUS Holding Raises 2026 Guidance; Shares Jump on Upbeat Outlook

INDUS raised its 2026 guidance to revenue EUR 1.90–2.10 billion (previously EUR 1.85–2.05 bn), adjusted EBITA EUR 220–260 million (prev. EUR 160–190 m) and adjusted EBITA margin 11.0–13.0% (prev. 8.0–10.0).

The upgrade is driven by exceptional performance in the Materials Solutions segment caused by a global tungsten carbide supply shortage and extreme material price increases.

INDUS deliberately kept supply capacity at the affected portfolio company, winning high‑margin orders and market share; this strategy significantly increased working capital, financed by additional borrowing, improved earnings and some customer support.

Materials Solutions now expects a very strong earnings increase with a segment margin forecast of 15.0–17.0% (previously 8.0–10.0).

Preliminary H1 2026 figures: revenue EUR 965.2 million (H1 2025: EUR 836.6 m), adjusted EBITA EUR 123.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 56.1 m), adjusted EBITA margin 12.8% (H1 2025: 6.7%); free cash flow H1 2026 was -36.9 million EUR (H1 2025: -7.9 m).

Risks/Outlook: timing and level of tungsten carbide price normalization are uncertain; persistent high material costs and rising working capital are expected, and high prices plus renewed Chinese competition could dampen demand and margins; interim report due 12 August 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 12.08.2026.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 29,50EUR and was up +6,31 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.600,79PKT (+1,40 %).





