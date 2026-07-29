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    INDUS Holding Raises 2026 Guidance; Shares Jump on Upbeat Outlook

    INDUS sharpens its 2026 outlook as a tungsten carbide squeeze turns Materials Solutions into a powerful profit engine—despite mounting cash flow pressures.

    INDUS Holding Raises 2026 Guidance; Shares Jump on Upbeat Outlook
    Foto: INDUS Holding AG
    • INDUS raised its 2026 guidance to revenue EUR 1.90–2.10 billion (previously EUR 1.85–2.05 bn), adjusted EBITA EUR 220–260 million (prev. EUR 160–190 m) and adjusted EBITA margin 11.0–13.0% (prev. 8.0–10.0).
    • The upgrade is driven by exceptional performance in the Materials Solutions segment caused by a global tungsten carbide supply shortage and extreme material price increases.
    • INDUS deliberately kept supply capacity at the affected portfolio company, winning high‑margin orders and market share; this strategy significantly increased working capital, financed by additional borrowing, improved earnings and some customer support.
    • Materials Solutions now expects a very strong earnings increase with a segment margin forecast of 15.0–17.0% (previously 8.0–10.0).
    • Preliminary H1 2026 figures: revenue EUR 965.2 million (H1 2025: EUR 836.6 m), adjusted EBITA EUR 123.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 56.1 m), adjusted EBITA margin 12.8% (H1 2025: 6.7%); free cash flow H1 2026 was -36.9 million EUR (H1 2025: -7.9 m).
    • Risks/Outlook: timing and level of tungsten carbide price normalization are uncertain; persistent high material costs and rising working capital are expected, and high prices plus renewed Chinese competition could dampen demand and margins; interim report due 12 August 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 29,50EUR and was up +6,31 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.600,79PKT (+1,40 %).


    INDUS Holding

    +6,49 %
    +8,21 %
    +12,31 %
    -4,68 %
    +14,58 %
    +12,47 %
    -20,75 %
    -37,62 %
    +108,35 %
    ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010
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    INDUS Holding Raises 2026 Guidance; Shares Jump on Upbeat Outlook INDUS sharpens its 2026 outlook as a tungsten carbide squeeze turns Materials Solutions into a powerful profit engine—despite mounting cash flow pressures.
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