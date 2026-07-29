Almonty Industries, Verra Mobility Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kuros Biosciences
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|CXMT Registered (A)
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|216
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|204
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|64
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|63
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|📰
|SpaceX
|44
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|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|43
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Verra Mobility Registered (A)
|+27,17 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|CBIZ
|+16,99 %
|📰
|🥉
|Garmin
|+16,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|VF
|-17,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lemonade
|-20,09 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Bandwidth Registered (A)
|-27,95 %
|📰
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Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Platz 1
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -43,19 %
Wochenperformance: -43,19 %
Platz 2
CXMT Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,97 %
Wochenperformance: +6,97 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Platz 4
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -26,84 %
Wochenperformance: -26,84 %
Platz 5
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -26,84 %
Wochenperformance: -26,84 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +12,55 %
Wochenperformance: +12,55 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,15 %
Wochenperformance: -6,15 %
Platz 10
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Platz 11
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Platz 12
Verra Mobility Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +31,32 %
Wochenperformance: +31,32 %
Platz 13
CBIZ
Wochenperformance: +36,16 %
Wochenperformance: +36,16 %
Platz 14
Garmin
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Platz 15
VF
Wochenperformance: -9,90 %
Wochenperformance: -9,90 %
Platz 16
Lemonade
Wochenperformance: -27,87 %
Wochenperformance: -27,87 %
Platz 17
Bandwidth Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -42,61 %
Wochenperformance: -42,61 %
Platz 18
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