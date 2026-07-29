Knorr-Bremse AG Lifts 2026 Outlook, Targets 2030 Mid-Term
Knorr-Bremse sharpens its long-term vision: powered by BOOST and strong Q2 2026 results, the Group now sets ambitious 2030 financial targets and upgrades its 2026 guidance.
Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
- Knorr-Bremse announces a new mid-term outlook for 2030 as part of its Growth Beyond strategy.
- For 2030, targets include revenues around €10 billion, operating EBIT margin about 16%, cash conversion rate above 90%, and ROCE above 25%.
- The new outlook is based on the successful BOOST program execution and the strong Q2 2026 results.
- BOOST achieved an operating EBIT margin of 14.2% in Q2 2026, and the company expects to meet the 2026 targets for revenue (€8-9 billion) and cash conversion (80-90%).
- 2026 operational guidance has been raised to revenue of €8.1-8.3 billion, EBIT margin of 14.0-14.5%, and free cash flow of €750-850 million.
- The outlook incorporates the duagon acquisition contribution and current portfolio, and assumes no escalation of the Middle East crisis; the full H1 2026 report will be released on July 30, 2026.
The next important date, "Q2/26 Finanzergebnisse" → "Q2/26 Financial results" If "Q2/26" refers to the second quarter of 2026, a clearer translation is: "Q2 2026 financial results.", at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.07.2026.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 110,45EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 111,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,86 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.252,92PKT (-0,61 %).
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