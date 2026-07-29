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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKnorr-Bremse AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse
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    Knorr-Bremse AG Delivers Strong Q2, Launches 'Growth Beyond' Strategy

    Knorr-Bremse accelerates its growth path: strong Q2 2026 results, upgraded 2026 outlook, and bold 2030 ambitions underline the success of the BOOST program.

    Knorr-Bremse AG Delivers Strong Q2, Launches 'Growth Beyond' Strategy
    Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
    • BOOST objective achieved in Q2 2026 with an operating EBIT margin of 14.2%.
    • Q2 order intake rose to €2.2 billion and the order book reached a record €7.9 billion.
    • Revenues reached €2.1 billion in Q2, with organic year-on-year growth of 6.4%.
    • Earnings per share increased by over 24% to €1.08; free cash flow rose by about 80% to €262 million.
    • Guidance for 2026 raised: revenues of €8.1–€8.3 billion, operating EBIT margin of 14.0–14.5%, and free cash flow of €750–€850 million.
    • Growth Beyond: new mid-term targets for 2030 (roughly €10 billion revenue, around 16% EBIT margin, cash conversion >90%, ROCE >25%), plus portfolio actions including the sale of Merak HVAC to OpenGate Capital (closing expected by end-2026).

    The next important date, "Q2/26 Finanzergebnisse" → "Q2/26 Financial results" If "Q2/26" refers to the second quarter of 2026, a clearer translation is: "Q2 2026 financial results.", at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 110,65EUR and was up +1,75 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 110,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.258,42PKT (-0,60 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

    +1,93 %
    +8,90 %
    +11,90 %
    +12,19 %
    +25,13 %
    +69,80 %
    +13,19 %
    +31,71 %
    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
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    Knorr-Bremse AG Delivers Strong Q2, Launches 'Growth Beyond' Strategy Knorr-Bremse accelerates its growth path: strong Q2 2026 results, upgraded 2026 outlook, and bold 2030 ambitions underline the success of the BOOST program.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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