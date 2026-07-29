Airbus Smashes H1 2026 Results, Investors React

Airbus reported H1 2026 consolidated revenues of €33.2 billion

H1 2026 EBIT Adjusted was €2.727 billion

H1 2026 net income was €2.243 billion and EPS €2.84

351 commercial aircraft were delivered in H1 2026

End-June 2026 backlog stood at 9,222 aircraft (gross orders 886, net orders 821)

2026 guidance remains unchanged: around 870 deliveries, EBIT Adjusted ~€7.5 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing ~€4.5 billion

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 212,23EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.456,00PKT (-0,24 %).





