Airbus Smashes H1 2026 Results, Investors React
Airbus enters H1 2026 with strong momentum: rising revenues, solid profits, robust cash flow and a record aircraft backlog underpin its unchanged full-year outlook.
Foto: João Macedo - stock.adobe.com
- Airbus reported H1 2026 consolidated revenues of €33.2 billion
- H1 2026 EBIT Adjusted was €2.727 billion
- H1 2026 net income was €2.243 billion and EPS €2.84
- 351 commercial aircraft were delivered in H1 2026
- End-June 2026 backlog stood at 9,222 aircraft (gross orders 886, net orders 821)
- 2026 guidance remains unchanged: around 870 deliveries, EBIT Adjusted ~€7.5 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing ~€4.5 billion
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.
The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 212,23EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.456,00PKT (-0,24 %).
-0,31 %
+6,54 %
+10,92 %
+29,39 %
+18,68 %
+58,36 %
+82,20 %
+293,56 %
+1.060,62 %
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