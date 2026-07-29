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    Airbus Smashes H1 2026 Results, Investors React

    Airbus enters H1 2026 with strong momentum: rising revenues, solid profits, robust cash flow and a record aircraft backlog underpin its unchanged full-year outlook.

    Airbus Smashes H1 2026 Results, Investors React
    Foto: João Macedo - stock.adobe.com
    • Airbus reported H1 2026 consolidated revenues of €33.2 billion
    • H1 2026 EBIT Adjusted was €2.727 billion
    • H1 2026 net income was €2.243 billion and EPS €2.84
    • 351 commercial aircraft were delivered in H1 2026
    • End-June 2026 backlog stood at 9,222 aircraft (gross orders 886, net orders 821)
    • 2026 guidance remains unchanged: around 870 deliveries, EBIT Adjusted ~€7.5 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing ~€4.5 billion

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.

    The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 212,23EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.456,00PKT (-0,24 %).


    Airbus

    -0,31 %
    +6,54 %
    +10,92 %
    +29,39 %
    +18,68 %
    +58,36 %
    +82,20 %
    +293,56 %
    +1.060,62 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914
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    Airbus Smashes H1 2026 Results, Investors React Airbus enters H1 2026 with strong momentum: rising revenues, solid profits, robust cash flow and a record aircraft backlog underpin its unchanged full-year outlook.
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