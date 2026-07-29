Meridian Debuts Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth

Meridian Holdings announced executive and Board changes: Zoran Milosevic named Chief Executive Officer (while remaining CEO of Meridianbet); William Scott will transition from Interim CEO to Chief Financial Officer and continue as Chairman; Michael Prescott appointed Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee.

Outgoing CFO Rich Christensen will leave the Company; the Board thanked him for his service.

The Board-led succession aims to align operating leadership, financial stewardship and independent oversight to drive the next stage of disciplined international expansion.

Leadership credentials: Milosevic has led Meridianbet for 18+ years and held public governance roles in Serbia; Scott is a South African Chartered Accountant with 35+ years in finance and regulated industries; Prescott brings extensive global gaming, regulatory, M&A and public‑company securities experience (former GC at GTECH/IGT).

Company profile: Meridian Holdings (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating in 20+ regulated markets; Meridianbet is the primary growth and revenue driver, and the group includes Expanse Studios, GMAG, RKings, MexPlay and Classics for a Cause.

Board view and outlook: the new structure is intended to enhance executive accountability and corporate governance, support capital allocation and financial discipline, and position the Company to execute long‑term strategic objectives following Q2 2026 results (forward‑looking risks disclosed).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Meridian Holdings is on 05.08.2026.



