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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBucher Industries AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bucher Industries
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    Demand Rebound Stalls Amid Political Uncertainty

    Amid a fragile recovery and rising political uncertainty, Bucher Industries faced declining sales, weaker margins and restructuring charges, yet preserved a solid financial base.

    Demand Rebound Stalls Amid Political Uncertainty
    • Market recovery was hampered by political uncertainty; Group order intake fell to CHF 1,241m (-3.8%) and net sales to CHF 1,471m (-4.3%) in H1 2026 vs H1 2025.
    • Profitability weakened: EBIT dropped to CHF 105m (-41%) with an EBIT margin of 7.1% (vs 11.6%), profit for the period CHF 88m (-38.5%) and operating free cash flow was -CHF 74m.
    • Restructuring and cost measures weighed on results—Bucher Specials incurred CHF 8m restructuring costs, produced an EBIT loss (−CHF 6m) and company-wide cost-saving initiatives were continued/expanded.
    • Mixed divisional performance: Kuhn Group order intake down ~21% but dairy/livestock and spare‑parts were resilient; Bucher Hydraulics saw order intake +4.8%, sales +3.8% and margin improved to 10.8%; Bucher Emhart Glass sales fell ~25.8% with margin down to 5.0%.
    • Financial position remains strong: net cash CHF 278m, equity ratio 66.1%, RONOA after tax 12.7% (above ~8% cost of capital); 410,000 repurchased shares were cancelled in June 2026.
    • Group outlook revised: Bucher now expects slightly lower comparable sales in 2026 and an operating profit margin below 2025 (excluding the CHF 43m one‑off property sale in 2025).

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bucher Industries is on 30.07.2026.


    Bucher Industries

    -1,49 %
    +3,80 %
    +4,34 %
    +6,76 %
    -16,15 %
    -9,56 %
    -20,92 %
    +65,03 %
    +594,95 %
    ISIN:CH0002432174WKN:A0EAHZ
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    Demand Rebound Stalls Amid Political Uncertainty Amid a fragile recovery and rising political uncertainty, Bucher Industries faced declining sales, weaker margins and restructuring charges, yet preserved a solid financial base.
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