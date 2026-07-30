Demand Rebound Stalls Amid Political Uncertainty

Market recovery was hampered by political uncertainty; Group order intake fell to CHF 1,241m (-3.8%) and net sales to CHF 1,471m (-4.3%) in H1 2026 vs H1 2025.

Profitability weakened: EBIT dropped to CHF 105m (-41%) with an EBIT margin of 7.1% (vs 11.6%), profit for the period CHF 88m (-38.5%) and operating free cash flow was -CHF 74m.

Restructuring and cost measures weighed on results—Bucher Specials incurred CHF 8m restructuring costs, produced an EBIT loss (−CHF 6m) and company-wide cost-saving initiatives were continued/expanded.

Mixed divisional performance: Kuhn Group order intake down ~21% but dairy/livestock and spare‑parts were resilient; Bucher Hydraulics saw order intake +4.8%, sales +3.8% and margin improved to 10.8%; Bucher Emhart Glass sales fell ~25.8% with margin down to 5.0%.

Financial position remains strong: net cash CHF 278m, equity ratio 66.1%, RONOA after tax 12.7% (above ~8% cost of capital); 410,000 repurchased shares were cancelled in June 2026.

Group outlook revised: Bucher now expects slightly lower comparable sales in 2026 and an operating profit margin below 2025 (excluding the CHF 43m one‑off property sale in 2025).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bucher Industries is on 30.07.2026.



