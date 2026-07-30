Half-Year 2026 Results Beat Expectations, Investors Cheer
Kardex delivered record orders and robust growth, yet profitability came under pressure as mix shifts, operational challenges and investments weighed on margins and cash flow.
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- Bookings rose 25.8% to EUR 571.5m and the order backlog reached a record EUR 727.2m (+41.8%).
- Net revenues increased 6.0% to EUR 440.5m, but gross profit margin fell to 29.9% (from 34.1%) due to a higher share of lower‑margin Standardized Systems.
- EBIT dropped sharply to EUR 30.1m (6.8% margin) from EUR 48.9m (11.8%), mainly driven by a temporary underperformance of Automated Products and continued growth investments.
- Segment divergence: Automated Products saw bookings +7% but net revenues -11.1% and an EBIT margin of 10.5% (impacted by longer lead times, production underutilization and ERP costs); Standardized Systems delivered strong momentum (bookings +60.8%, revenues +42.6%, backlog +79%) and geographic expansion.
- Free cash flow fell to EUR 1.9m (-77.4%), net cash declined to EUR 89.5m, while ROIC remained strong at 31.0%.
- Outlook and targets: Kardex expects full‑year 2026 order and revenue growth of 15–20% with an EBIT margin of 8–10%, confirms mid‑term target of EUR 1.5bn revenues for 2029–2031 and a Group EBIT margin of 10–14%, and anticipates a materially stronger H2 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Kardex Holding is on 30.07.2026.
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