Zehnder Group Surges as Sales Grow and Profit Improves in H1 2026
In the first half of 2026, the Group delivered solid top-line growth, stronger adjusted earnings and a higher net profit, despite restructuring-related one-off costs.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Group sales rose by 3% to EUR 394.9 million in the first half of 2026.
- Ventilation segment sales increased by 7% (organic +8%) to EUR 272.1 million, now 69% of total sales.
- EBIT was EUR 32.2 million, down 1%, with an EBIT margin of 8.2%.
- Adjusted EBIT rose to EUR 37.7 million (+15%), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% (lower end of the mid-term target range).
- One-off costs related to the introduction of a divisional organisation in Europe totaled EUR 5.5 million.
- Net profit grew by 2% to EUR 23.9 million.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Zehnder Group (A) is on 30.07.2026.
+0,07 %
+1,35 %
+1,35 %
-1,46 %
-10,98 %
-0,22 %
-24,02 %
+96,68 %
+113,92 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte