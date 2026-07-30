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    Alzchem Keeps Profitable Growth Rolling in H1 2026

    Strong first-half momentum: rising sales, surging profitability and targeted investments underscore the company’s confidence in its growth strategy for 2026 and beyond.

    Alzchem Keeps Profitable Growth Rolling in H1 2026
    Foto: Alzchem
    • Group sales rose 6% to EUR 303.9 million in H1 2026; EBITDA increased disproportionately by 14% to EUR 64.5 million, lifting the EBITDA margin from 19.6% to 21.2%.
    • Specialty Chemicals segment drove growth: sales +10% to EUR 214.3 million and EBITDA +19% to EUR 64.1 million (EBITDA margin 29.9%); key drivers were Human Nutrition (high-quality creatine products Creapure/Creavitalis), Defense (nitroguanidine), and Custom Manufacturing.
    • Basics & Intermediates performed in line with expectations: sales slightly down to EUR 75.4 million (vs EUR 78.2m prior year), EBITDA at break-even due to a scheduled carbide furnace renovation, with signs of stabilization in the metallurgical business.
    • Capacity expansion and strategic projects advancing: start-up of a new nitroguanidine plant in Germany (staged capacity in H2 2026), decision to build nitroguanidine production at Bushy Park, South Carolina, and expansion of creatine production in Germany.
    • New long-term financing agreed with existing banking syndicate: up to EUR 100 million, drawable in several tranches, to strengthen financial flexibility for growth investments.
    • Outlook confirmed: company validates its strategic direction and confirms the 2026 forecast, expecting further increases in sales and EBITDA backed by strong demand for specialty ingredients, capacity expansions, and broader financing.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.535,14PKT (+1,05 %).


    Alzchem Group

    -0,29 %
    -3,30 %
    -2,15 %
    -1,98 %
    +20,14 %
    +803,39 %
    +594,78 %
    +237,77 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
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    Alzchem Keeps Profitable Growth Rolling in H1 2026 Strong first-half momentum: rising sales, surging profitability and targeted investments underscore the company’s confidence in its growth strategy for 2026 and beyond.
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