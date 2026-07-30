Nemetschek Surges as H1 2026 Delivers Continued Profitable Growth

Q2 revenue up 14.5% (constant currency) to €327.7m and ARR rose 17.4% (cc) to €1,249.5m, reflecting continued strong top-line growth.

Subscription/SaaS revenue surged 29.6% (cc) to €266.4m in Q2 (H1 subscription revenue €514.7m, +32.4% cc), driving recurring revenue momentum.

EBITDA in Q2 increased 15.8% (cc) to €98.6m; reported EBITDA margin was 30.1% (31.0% adjusted for acquisition-related one-offs).

Net income and EPS grew strongly: Q2 net income €66.0m (+25.4%) and EPS €0.57 (+25.3%); H1 EPS €1.09 (+29.9%).

Nemetschek completed its largest-ever acquisition, HCSS (closed July 1, 2026), to strengthen the Build segment and expand into infrastructure/heavy civil construction.

FY2026 organic guidance fully confirmed (currency-adjusted revenue growth 14–15% and EBITDA margin 32–33%); consolidation of HCSS expected to add ~600 bps to revenue growth but dilute reported EBITDA by ~150 bps due to PPA, integration and one-off costs.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 67,05EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,53EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,71 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.180,27PKT (-0,84 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar