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    SILTRONIC AG: Wafer Demand Spurs 2026 Sales Outlook

    Despite softer sales and FX headwinds in H1 2026, the company maintained solid profitability, strengthened its balance sheet, and sees robust demand and a gradual recovery ahead.

    SILTRONIC AG: Wafer Demand Spurs 2026 Sales Outlook
    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • H1 2026 sales were EUR 628.1 million, down from EUR 674.8 million in H1 2025, mainly due to negative FX effects and the SD line closure.
    • EBITDA margin was 21.4% in H1 2026 (vs. 24.4% in H1 2025); Q2 2026 EBITDA margin was 21.6% (Q1 2026: 21.2%).
    • Demand for 300 mm wafers remains robust, while demand for 200 mm wafers is expected to recover in H2 2026.
    • Sales guidance for 2026 refined: sales expected to be in the low to mid-single-digit percentage below the previous year (assuming EUR/USD 1.18 for H2 2026); EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 20–24%.
    • Q2 2026 performance: sales EUR 321.6 million; EBITDA EUR 69.4 million; EBIT EUR -51.9 million; net profit EUR -63.2 million; earnings per share EUR -1.71.
    • Financial position improved after the capital increase: cash and cash equivalents EUR 647.4 million as of 30 June 2026; equity ratio 45.4%; net financial debt EUR 691.9 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SILTRONIC AG is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 67,98EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.180,27PKT (-0,84 %).


    SILTRONIC AG

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    -18,89 %
    -16,45 %
    -7,85 %
    +68,06 %
    -12,06 %
    -50,97 %
    +331,26 %
    +78,43 %
    ISIN:DE000WAF3001WKN:WAF300
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    SILTRONIC AG: Wafer Demand Spurs 2026 Sales Outlook Despite softer sales and FX headwinds in H1 2026, the company maintained solid profitability, strengthened its balance sheet, and sees robust demand and a gradual recovery ahead.
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