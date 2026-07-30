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    AMAG Austria Metall AG: H1 2026 earnings surge on strong momentum

    In the first half of 2026, the company delivered robust growth in revenue, earnings and margins, despite currency headwinds and a challenging global environment.

    AMAG Austria Metall AG: H1 2026 earnings surge on strong momentum
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for H1 2026 rose to EUR 850.7 million, up 8.2% year over year, driven by higher shipment volumes and aluminium prices, with adverse FX effects from a stronger euro against the USD.
    • EBITDA increased by 25.4% to EUR 101.1 million, and the EBITDA margin improved to 11.9%.
    • Net income after taxes grew by 73.7% to EUR 40.7 million.
    • Total shipments were 221,400 tonnes, with strong Rolling Division performance; automotive +31%, heat exchanger +23%, aerospace +9%, and industrial applications +2%.
    • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -56.7 million; free cash flow EUR -76.0 million; net debt EUR 421.7 million; equity EUR 740.4 million; equity ratio 41.0%.
    • Outlook for 2026: EBITDA expected in a range of EUR 170–190 million, supported by Alouette’s favourable market conditions, while noting geopolitical, tariff, energy, and currency uncertainties.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AMAG Austria Metall is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 27,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    AMAG Austria Metall

    0,00 %
    +0,74 %
    +1,12 %
    -2,34 %
    +11,52 %
    -13,14 %
    -29,24 %
    -17,30 %
    +52,29 %
    ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
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    AMAG Austria Metall AG: H1 2026 earnings surge on strong momentum In the first half of 2026, the company delivered robust growth in revenue, earnings and margins, despite currency headwinds and a challenging global environment.
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