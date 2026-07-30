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    ADIDAS climbs 14% as Q2 top line hits record; lifts full-year outlook

    Adidas powers through Q2 with record sales, surging DTC growth and stronger margins, lifting its full-year outlook while preparing for a new CFO at the helm.

    ADIDAS climbs 14% as Q2 top line hits record; lifts full-year outlook
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Q2 currency‑neutral revenues +14%, delivering record quarterly net sales of €6.7 billion.
    • Direct‑to‑consumer (DTC) sales grew 25% (e‑commerce +27%, own retail +23%), driving strong full‑price sell‑through and channel momentum.
    • Performance division surged 39%, led by Football and Running; apparel +35%, footwear +1%, accessories +20%.
    • Gross margin improved 0.8 percentage points to 52.5%; operating profit rose 5% to €574 million despite €212 million higher marketing spend; net income from continuing operations €398 million (+6%).
    • First half: revenues €13.3 billion (currency‑neutral +14%) and operating profit €1,279 million (+11%); company raised FY revenue guidance to +9–10% (currency‑neutral) and still expects operating profit of ~€2.3 billion; first €500 million share‑buyback tranche completed, second launched.
    • Management change: Birgit Kretschmer appointed to succeed Harm Ohlmeyer as adidas CFO (effective on the Executive Board Sept 1, 2026; she will take over CFO duties at year‑end).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at adidas is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of adidas at the time of the news was 181,05EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 169,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,32 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.396,00PKT (+0,13 %).


    adidas

    -8,24 %
    -7,05 %
    -8,21 %
    +22,20 %
    -8,40 %
    -1,77 %
    -40,90 %
    +22,63 %
    +1.669,63 %
    ISIN:DE000A1EWWW0WKN:A1EWWW
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    ADIDAS climbs 14% as Q2 top line hits record; lifts full-year outlook Adidas powers through Q2 with record sales, surging DTC growth and stronger margins, lifting its full-year outlook while preparing for a new CFO at the helm.
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