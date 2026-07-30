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    AIXTRON Continues Its Strong Momentum in Optoelectronics

    In the first half of 2026, the company combined surging orders, resilient cash generation and a focused capacity ramp, while reaffirming its full-year financial guidance.

    AIXTRON Continues Its Strong Momentum in Optoelectronics
    Foto: AIXTRON
    • H1 2026 order intake was €386.0 million, up 54% YoY; Q2 2026 orders were €214.5 million, up 81% YoY, with optoelectronics accounting for about 75% of Q2 equipment orders.
    • Revenues: H1 2026 €174.5 million (down 30% YoY); Q2 2026 €115.1 million, in line with guidance of €110 million ± €10 million.
    • Strong cash generation and flexibility: operating cash flow €172.7 million in H1; free cash flow €162.1 million; €450 million convertible bond placed in April to support ramp and general corporate purposes.
    • Order backlog and pipeline: equipment backlog €456.9 million as of 30 June 2026 (up from €284.6m YoY); total order intake supports ramp beyond 2026.
    • Operational ramp and capacity expansion: Q1 personnel reductions with mid-single-digit €m one-off costs; production ramp on track; new production site in Penang, Malaysia with groundworks started.
    • 2026 guidance reaffirmed: revenue €560 million ± €30 million; gross margin around 42%; EBIT margin 17%–20%; Q3 2026 revenue €180 million ± €20 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 33,05EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,11EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,21 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.152,32PKT (-0,09 %).


    AIXTRON

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    -37,76 %
    -27,13 %
    +116,02 %
    -8,50 %
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    +477,30 %
    ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ
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    AIXTRON Continues Its Strong Momentum in Optoelectronics In the first half of 2026, the company combined surging orders, resilient cash generation and a focused capacity ramp, while reaffirming its full-year financial guidance.
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