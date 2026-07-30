AIXTRON Continues Its Strong Momentum in Optoelectronics

H1 2026 order intake was €386.0 million, up 54% YoY; Q2 2026 orders were €214.5 million, up 81% YoY, with optoelectronics accounting for about 75% of Q2 equipment orders.

Revenues: H1 2026 €174.5 million (down 30% YoY); Q2 2026 €115.1 million, in line with guidance of €110 million ± €10 million.

Strong cash generation and flexibility: operating cash flow €172.7 million in H1; free cash flow €162.1 million; €450 million convertible bond placed in April to support ramp and general corporate purposes.

Order backlog and pipeline: equipment backlog €456.9 million as of 30 June 2026 (up from €284.6m YoY); total order intake supports ramp beyond 2026.

Operational ramp and capacity expansion: Q1 personnel reductions with mid-single-digit €m one-off costs; production ramp on track; new production site in Penang, Malaysia with groundworks started.

2026 guidance reaffirmed: revenue €560 million ± €30 million; gross margin around 42%; EBIT margin 17%–20%; Q3 2026 revenue €180 million ± €20 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at AIXTRON is on 30.07.2026.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 33,05EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,11EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.152,32PKT (-0,09 %).







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