🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSymrise AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Symrise
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Symrise fuels solid H1 2026; Q2 momentum accelerates

    Symrise advances in 2026 with rising organic growth, strong margins and cash flow, a strategic acquisition, and a sharpened focus on faster, profitable expansion.

    Symrise fuels solid H1 2026; Q2 momentum accelerates
    Foto: Symrise
    • H1 2026 organic sales growth of 2.0%, accelerating to 4.5% in Q2 2026.
    • H1 2026 sales €2,539 million; adjusted EBITDA €553 million with a 21.8% margin.
    • Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow of €347 million, a margin of 13.7% (up 450 bps).
    • Planned acquisition of Floral Concept to strengthen Premium Naturals in Fine Fragrance.
    • ONE Symrise Transformation accelerated to drive faster profitable growth and reinvest efficiency gains into opportunities.
    • 2026 outlook reaffirmed: organic sales growth of 2–4%; adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5–22.5%; adjusted Business Free Cash Flow margin above 14%.

    The next important date, Consolidated interim report January–June 2026., at Symrise is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 89,45EUR and was up +0,66 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,84EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,55 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.384,00PKT (+0,08 %).


    Symrise

    +2,45 %
    +3,73 %
    +0,46 %
    +17,02 %
    +2,51 %
    -11,18 %
    -27,74 %
    +39,42 %
    +440,42 %
    ISIN:DE000SYM9999WKN:SYM999
    Symrise direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Symrise fuels solid H1 2026; Q2 momentum accelerates Symrise advances in 2026 with rising organic growth, strong margins and cash flow, a strategic acquisition, and a sharpened focus on faster, profitable expansion.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     