Symrise fuels solid H1 2026; Q2 momentum accelerates

H1 2026 organic sales growth of 2.0%, accelerating to 4.5% in Q2 2026.

H1 2026 sales €2,539 million; adjusted EBITDA €553 million with a 21.8% margin.

Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow of €347 million, a margin of 13.7% (up 450 bps).

Planned acquisition of Floral Concept to strengthen Premium Naturals in Fine Fragrance.

ONE Symrise Transformation accelerated to drive faster profitable growth and reinvest efficiency gains into opportunities.

2026 outlook reaffirmed: organic sales growth of 2–4%; adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5–22.5%; adjusted Business Free Cash Flow margin above 14%.

The next important date, Consolidated interim report January–June 2026., at Symrise is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 89,45EUR and was up +0,66 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,84EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.384,00PKT (+0,08 %).





