TAKKT steadies gains amid market turmoil
In a challenging first half of 2026, the company navigated declining sales, portfolio reshaping, and cost-cutting measures while reaffirming its full-year guidance.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- H1 2026 sales totaled €453.8m, down 7.7% YoY; organic decline 5.4% and currency effects reduced growth by about 2.3 percentage points.
- Q2 2026 sales were €228.1m; organic growth in Q2 −4.1% (ex-FX) with a drag of just over 1 percentage point due to discontinuation of the bid-contract in Foodservices.
- H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.3% (down from 4.3%); EBITDA for H1 was €9.0m (vs €16.9m prior year); one-time expenses rose to €6.0m.
- Portfolio simplification: sale of XXLhoreca completed as of June 30, 2026; following divestments of MyDisplays and exit from FS bid-contract; European foodservice equipment business divested mid-year.
- Cost efficiency progress under Forward: targeted cost reductions of at least €30m; around €9m savings achieved in H1 2026; ongoing automation and efficiency improvements to support long-term competitiveness.
- Guidance reaffirmed: organic sales expected to be between −7% and +3%; adjusted EBITDA margin between 2% and 5%; expects positive free cash flow for the year, though slightly negative FCF cannot be ruled out; one-time expenses expected in high single-digit millions.
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at TAKKT is on 30.07.2026.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,2875EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
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