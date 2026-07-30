Draegerwerk: Dräger posts strong H1 2026 results
In the first half of 2026, the company delivered solid growth in orders, sales, and profitability, lifted its outlook, and outlined a clear path to higher long-term margins.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- H1 2026 order intake around EUR 1,747m, up about 1.8% year-on-year net of currency effects, driven by gains in Germany/EMEA and APAC, with Americas down due to a high prior-year order (Mexico)
- Net sales increased to around EUR 1,603m, up 7.7% net of currency effects, with notable growth in the medical and safety divisions; APAC declined
- EBIT rose to EUR 63.8m and the EBIT margin improved to 4.0% (vs. 1.3% prior year); gross margin increased to 46.5% (+1.7 pp)
- One-off tariff refunds of EUR 7.8m in Q2; after the balance sheet date, additional customs refunds of about EUR 14.2m, with further potential refunds of around EUR 7–9m
- Forecast for 2026 raised: net sales expected to grow 2.0–6.0% (net of currency effects); EBIT margin guidance increased to 6.0–8.0% (from 5.0–7.5%)
- Capital Markets Day scheduled for 18 November 2026 in Lübeck (also via webcast) to present strategy and growth drivers, aiming to reach a long-term EBIT margin of at least 10% by 2030
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 96,30EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 96,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.535,14PKT (+1,05 %).
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