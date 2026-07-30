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    Draegerwerk: Dräger posts strong H1 2026 results

    In the first half of 2026, the company delivered solid growth in orders, sales, and profitability, lifted its outlook, and outlined a clear path to higher long-term margins.

    Draegerwerk: Dräger posts strong H1 2026 results
    Foto: Drägerwerk AG
    • H1 2026 order intake around EUR 1,747m, up about 1.8% year-on-year net of currency effects, driven by gains in Germany/EMEA and APAC, with Americas down due to a high prior-year order (Mexico)
    • Net sales increased to around EUR 1,603m, up 7.7% net of currency effects, with notable growth in the medical and safety divisions; APAC declined
    • EBIT rose to EUR 63.8m and the EBIT margin improved to 4.0% (vs. 1.3% prior year); gross margin increased to 46.5% (+1.7 pp)
    • One-off tariff refunds of EUR 7.8m in Q2; after the balance sheet date, additional customs refunds of about EUR 14.2m, with further potential refunds of around EUR 7–9m
    • Forecast for 2026 raised: net sales expected to grow 2.0–6.0% (net of currency effects); EBIT margin guidance increased to 6.0–8.0% (from 5.0–7.5%)
    • Capital Markets Day scheduled for 18 November 2026 in Lübeck (also via webcast) to present strategy and growth drivers, aiming to reach a long-term EBIT margin of at least 10% by 2030

    The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 96,30EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 96,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.535,14PKT (+1,05 %).


    Draegerwerk

    +0,42 %
    +0,21 %
    +14,87 %
    +7,88 %
    +37,84 %
    +111,01 %
    +24,82 %
    +61,69 %
    +2.436,76 %
    ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
    Draegerwerk direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Draegerwerk: Dräger posts strong H1 2026 results In the first half of 2026, the company delivered solid growth in orders, sales, and profitability, lifted its outlook, and outlined a clear path to higher long-term margins.
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