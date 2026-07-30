Almonty Industries, NEC & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Microsoft
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|💬
|📰
|Meta Platforms (A)
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|326
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|83
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|50
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|44
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|43
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|41
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NEC
|+7,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Microsoft
|+7,46 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|+7,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Meta Platforms (A)
|-7,68 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Makita
|-8,44 %
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-12,09 %
|📰
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Microsoft
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Platz 1
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -16,87 %
Wochenperformance: -16,87 %
Platz 2
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -23,61 %
Wochenperformance: -23,61 %
Platz 3
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -26,93 %
Wochenperformance: -26,93 %
Platz 4
adidas
Wochenperformance: +1,71 %
Wochenperformance: +1,71 %
Platz 5
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -26,93 %
Wochenperformance: -26,93 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +22,94 %
Wochenperformance: +22,94 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Platz 12
NEC
Wochenperformance: +16,02 %
Wochenperformance: +16,02 %
Platz 13
Microsoft
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Platz 14
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Platz 15
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Platz 16
Makita
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Platz 17
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -19,63 %
Wochenperformance: -19,63 %
Platz 18
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