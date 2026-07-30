Lloyds Banking Group: 2026 H1 Results Spark Investor Excitement

Statutory profit before tax for H1 2026 was £4.3bn (H1 2025: £3.5bn) with return on tangible equity of 17.1%.

Underlying net interest income was £7.3bn, up 9% year‑on‑year; banking net interest margin rose to 3.19% (+15bps).

Underlying other income was £3.3bn, up 11%, with strategic initiatives on track to deliver £2bn of income by end‑2026 and over £2bn of gross cost savings achieved to date.

Customer lending grew to £491.5bn (+2%) and customer deposits reached £500.9bn (+1%) in H1 2026.

Strong capital generation of 108 basis points led to a pro‑forma CET1 ratio of 13.1% (after dividend accrual, announced buyback and Curve acquisition); interim dividend was 1.58p (£918m, +30%) and the Board announced an additional share buyback programme of up to £1.0bn.

Group reiterated 2026 guidance: underlying NII >£14.9bn; cost:income ratio <50% (costs <��£9.9bn); asset quality ~25bps; RoTE >16%; capital generation >200bps and target pro‑forma CET1 ≈13.0%.

The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 1,2925EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2825EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.







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