Lloyds Banking Group: 2026 H1 Results Spark Investor Excitement
In the first half of 2026, the Group delivered stronger profits, rising income and robust capital, reinforcing confidence in its strategy and 2026 financial targets.
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- Statutory profit before tax for H1 2026 was £4.3bn (H1 2025: £3.5bn) with return on tangible equity of 17.1%.
- Underlying net interest income was £7.3bn, up 9% year‑on‑year; banking net interest margin rose to 3.19% (+15bps).
- Underlying other income was £3.3bn, up 11%, with strategic initiatives on track to deliver £2bn of income by end‑2026 and over £2bn of gross cost savings achieved to date.
- Customer lending grew to £491.5bn (+2%) and customer deposits reached £500.9bn (+1%) in H1 2026.
- Strong capital generation of 108 basis points led to a pro‑forma CET1 ratio of 13.1% (after dividend accrual, announced buyback and Curve acquisition); interim dividend was 1.58p (£918m, +30%) and the Board announced an additional share buyback programme of up to £1.0bn.
- Group reiterated 2026 guidance: underlying NII >£14.9bn; cost:income ratio <50% (costs <��£9.9bn); asset quality ~25bps; RoTE >16%; capital generation >200bps and target pro‑forma CET1 ≈13.0%.
The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 1,2925EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2825EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.
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