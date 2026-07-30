2G ENERGY posts strong sales outside data center segment, Q2 orders €422.4M

Q2 2026 new orders reached EUR 422.4 million, bringing H1 2026 to EUR 479.4 million—nearly sevenfold YoY for Q2.

In the United States, the data center segment was the main driver, with total order intake of EUR 350.3 million.

Outside North America, new orders rose 57% to EUR 72.1 million.

The German biogas sector grew 74% YoY to EUR 37.9 million.

Revenue forecasts are unchanged: 2026 revenue at the upper end of EUR 490 million (EBIT margin 9.5–10.5%), and 2027 at EUR 570–620 million (EBIT margin >11%).

2G plans to build a state-of-the-art assembly hall in Heek, starting in early 2028, to add capacity for at least EUR 300 million in annual revenue.

The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at 2G ENERGY is on 19.08.2026.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 56,93EUR and was up +2,20 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.







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