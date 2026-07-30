Cherry SE: H1 2026 prelim results show profitability climb

CHERRY SE published preliminary and unaudited H1 2026 results with revenue of EUR 40.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 45.5m before the Active Key divestment; like-for-like growth about 3% to EUR 39.0m).

Group adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR -4.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -10.0% (H1 2025 adjusted: -EUR 10.2m; margin -22.4%).

The Digital Health & Solutions (DH&S) segment will be shown as a discontinued operation (DiscOps) in the half-year statements, with a reconciliation of Group figures provided for transparency.

DH&S revenue grew about 37% to EUR 8.9m, driven by telematics infrastructure connections and device replacements; adjusted EBITDA from DH&S improved to EUR 2.5m.

Gaming & Office Peripherals revenue amounted to EUR 29.6m; like-for-like sales -about 3% (excluding a EUR 6.0m one-off Argand inventory and FX effects), gross margin rose to 40.9%, and adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 4.8m.

Working capital reduced to around EUR 25.3m; cash and cash equivalents about EUR 4.3m; a July rights issue added roughly EUR 10.1m, with plans to return the peripherals core business to profitability from 2027 (break-even around EUR 85m revenue and ~44% gross margin).

The next important date, Preliminary results for H1 2026., at Cherry is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,1900EUR and was down -1,86 % compared with the previous day.







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