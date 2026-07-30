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    Shell verdient dank hoher Öl- und Gaspreise weiter kräftig - Aktienrückkauf

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Iran-Konflikt treibt Öl- und Gaspreise stark hoch
    • Shell erzielt bereinigten Quartalsgewinn 9,8 Mrd USD
    • Gasförderung und Chemiesparte steigerten den Ertrag
    Shell verdient dank hoher Öl- und Gaspreise weiter kräftig - Aktienrückkauf
    Foto: Kim - stock.adobe.com

    LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die wegen des Iran-Kriegs stark gestiegenen Öl- und Gaspreise lassen die Gewinne bei Shell weiter sprudeln. Im zweiten Quartal erwirtschaftete der britische Energiekonzern trotz Produktionsausfällen im Nahen Osten einen um Sonderposten bereinigten Gewinn von 9,8 Milliarden US-Dollar (8,6 Mrd Euro), wie Shell am Donnerstag in London mitteilte. Das waren 42 Prozent mehr verglichen mit dem Vorquartal und zugleich mehr als von Analysten erwartet. Vor allem das Gasgeschäft, die Förderung und die Chemiesparte trugen zum Zuwachs bei. Zudem kündigte der Öl- und Gasmulti ein weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm über mindestens 3 Milliarden Dollar an./tav/niw/zb

    Shell

    +1,41 %
    -0,47 %
    +14,18 %
    +0,80 %
    +21,98 %
    +39,41 %
    +123,13 %
    +73,56 %
    +101,03 %
    ISIN:GB00BP6MXD84WKN:A3C99G
    Shell direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie

    Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,36 % und einem Kurs von 39,10 auf Tradegate (30. Juli 2026, 08:41 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um -0,47 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,18 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 216,37 Mrd..

    Die letzten 10 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 430,50GBP. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 0,0000GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4.000,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -100,00 %/+10.124,95 % bedeutet.





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    Shell verdient dank hoher Öl- und Gaspreise weiter kräftig - Aktienrückkauf Die wegen des Iran-Kriegs stark gestiegenen Öl- und Gaspreise lassen die Gewinne bei Shell weiter sprudeln. Im zweiten Quartal erwirtschaftete der britische Energiekonzern trotz Produktionsausfällen im Nahen Osten einen um Sonderposten bereinigten …
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