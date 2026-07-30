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    Reply S.p.A.: Board approves H1 2026 financials as of 30 June 2026

    Reply reports solid first-half 2026 results, with rising revenues, strong profitability and a clear strategic focus on AI as a long-term growth engine.

    Reply S.p.A.: Board approves H1 2026 financials as of 30 June 2026
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Reply’s Board approved the half‑year financial report as of 30 June 2026 (announcement dated 30 July 2026).
    • Consolidated H1 2026 revenue: €1,311.9 million, up 7.4% vs H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 profitability: EBITDA €233.2 million (17.8% of revenue), EBIT €189.7 million (14.5%), pre‑tax profit €194.1 million (14.8%).
    • Q2 2026: consolidated turnover €667.0 million (+8.7% vs 2025); Q2 EBITDA €121.2 million, EBIT €94.6 million, pre‑tax profit €94.3 million.
    • Net financial position remained positive at €402.0 million on 30 June 2026 (vs €643.0m at 31 Mar 2026 and €467.6m at 31 Dec 2025).
    • Strategic outlook: Reply sees AI as a structural growth driver, is investing in expertise, platforms and models to design and govern intelligent ecosystems and industrialize AI across clients’ processes and products.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Reply is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Reply at the time of the news was 109,30EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.


    Reply

    -1,98 %
    +17,45 %
    +21,72 %
    +18,59 %
    -20,01 %
    +11,65 %
    -26,64 %
    +2.593,83 %
    ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9
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    Reply S.p.A.: Board approves H1 2026 financials as of 30 June 2026 Reply reports solid first-half 2026 results, with rising revenues, strong profitability and a clear strategic focus on AI as a long-term growth engine.
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