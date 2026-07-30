Reply S.p.A.: Board approves H1 2026 financials as of 30 June 2026
Reply reports solid first-half 2026 results, with rising revenues, strong profitability and a clear strategic focus on AI as a long-term growth engine.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Reply’s Board approved the half‑year financial report as of 30 June 2026 (announcement dated 30 July 2026).
- Consolidated H1 2026 revenue: €1,311.9 million, up 7.4% vs H1 2025.
- H1 2026 profitability: EBITDA €233.2 million (17.8% of revenue), EBIT €189.7 million (14.5%), pre‑tax profit €194.1 million (14.8%).
- Q2 2026: consolidated turnover €667.0 million (+8.7% vs 2025); Q2 EBITDA €121.2 million, EBIT €94.6 million, pre‑tax profit €94.3 million.
- Net financial position remained positive at €402.0 million on 30 June 2026 (vs €643.0m at 31 Mar 2026 and €467.6m at 31 Dec 2025).
- Strategic outlook: Reply sees AI as a structural growth driver, is investing in expertise, platforms and models to design and govern intelligent ecosystems and industrialize AI across clients’ processes and products.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Reply is on 30.07.2026.
The price of Reply at the time of the news was 109,30EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.
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