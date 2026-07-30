Reply S.p.A.: Board approves H1 2026 financials as of 30 June 2026

Reply’s Board approved the half‑year financial report as of 30 June 2026 (announcement dated 30 July 2026).

Consolidated H1 2026 revenue: €1,311.9 million, up 7.4% vs H1 2025.

H1 2026 profitability: EBITDA €233.2 million (17.8% of revenue), EBIT €189.7 million (14.5%), pre‑tax profit €194.1 million (14.8%).

Q2 2026: consolidated turnover €667.0 million (+8.7% vs 2025); Q2 EBITDA €121.2 million, EBIT €94.6 million, pre‑tax profit €94.3 million.

Net financial position remained positive at €402.0 million on 30 June 2026 (vs €643.0m at 31 Mar 2026 and €467.6m at 31 Dec 2025).

Strategic outlook: Reply sees AI as a structural growth driver, is investing in expertise, platforms and models to design and govern intelligent ecosystems and industrialize AI across clients’ processes and products.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Reply is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 109,30EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.





