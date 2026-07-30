Almonty Industries, SCP Standard Capital Partners & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Bloom Energy (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|💬
|📰
|Meta Platforms (A)
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|346
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|282
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|133
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|76
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|48
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|44
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SCP Standard Capital Partners
|+66,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|+32,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|+30,31 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|-26,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Teladoc Health
|-27,13 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|-44,72 %
|💬
|📰
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -35,07 %
Wochenperformance: -35,07 %
Platz 1
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: -28,43 %
Wochenperformance: -28,43 %
Platz 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -36,05 %
Wochenperformance: -36,05 %
Platz 3
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +29,42 %
Wochenperformance: +29,42 %
Platz 4
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,80 %
Wochenperformance: -15,80 %
Platz 5
adidas
Wochenperformance: -17,33 %
Wochenperformance: -17,33 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -29,30 %
Wochenperformance: -29,30 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,23 %
Wochenperformance: +2,23 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +29,42 %
Wochenperformance: +29,42 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 10
adidas
Wochenperformance: -17,33 %
Wochenperformance: -17,33 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Wochenperformance: +16,61 %
Platz 12
SCP Standard Capital Partners
Wochenperformance: +129,36 %
Wochenperformance: +129,36 %
Platz 13
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +29,32 %
Wochenperformance: +29,32 %
Platz 14
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -35,07 %
Wochenperformance: -35,07 %
Platz 15
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -20,84 %
Wochenperformance: -20,84 %
Platz 16
Teladoc Health
Wochenperformance: -24,20 %
Wochenperformance: -24,20 %
Platz 17
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -47,31 %
Wochenperformance: -47,31 %
Platz 18
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