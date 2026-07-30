Bondholders Vote: Photon Energy Unternehmensanleihe 6,50% bis 11/27
Photon Energy is asking its bondholders to help shape the next chapter: a vote on key preparatory steps before any potential restructuring is even put on the table.
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- Photon Energy invited holders of its EUR Green 6.5% Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN DE000A3KWKY4) to vote on preparatory measures to evaluate a potential restructuring — bondholders are not being asked to approve any restructuring now.
- One proposed resolution is the appointment of a Joint Representative to provide independent oversight and represent bondholders throughout the review and any future restructuring process.
- The Company commits to commissioning an Independent Business Review (IBR) to provide an independent assessment of Photon Energy’s financial position, prospects and strategic alternatives as a basis for any future proposal.
- A proposed temporary waiver would extend the publication deadline for the Company’s audited 2025 Annual Report.
- A targeted technical amendment to the definition of the Adjusted Equity Ratio is proposed to ensure regulatory events outside management’s control are treated consistently and excluded across all Group segments in covenant calculations.
- Voting will take place as a Vote Without Meeting under the German Bond Act (SchVG) from 1 Sept 2026 14:00 CEST to 8 Sept 2026 14:00 CEST; full documentation and voting instructions are available on the Company’s Investor Relations/Bonds webpage.
The price of Photon Energy Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 11/27 at the time of the news was 15,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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