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    RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 4000 Pence

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • RBC belässt Shell auf Sector Perform mit 4000 Pence
    • Starke Quartalszahlen durch LNG Hochlauf und Handel
    • Studie Biraj Borkhataria veröffentlicht 30.07.2026
    ANALYSE-FLASH - RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 4000 Pence
    Foto: BjÃ¶rn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Shell nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4000 Pence belassen. Der Öl- und Gaskonzern habe, gestützt durch das Hochlaufen des Flüssigerdgas-Geschäfts und eine für die Handelssparte günstiges gesamtwirtschaftliches Umfeld, starke Quartalszahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung./ck/rob/he

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2026 / 02:43 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2026 / 02:43 / EDT

    Shell

    +0,47 %
    +2,16 %
    +17,19 %
    +3,46 %
    +21,98 %
    +39,41 %
    +123,13 %
    +73,56 %
    +99,15 %
    ISIN:GB00BP6MXD84WKN:A3C99G
    Shell direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie

    Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,58 % und einem Kurs von 38,80 auf Tradegate (30. Juli 2026, 16:24 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um +2,16 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,19 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 214,88 Mrd..

    Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 475,22GBP. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 0,0000GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4.000,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -100,00 %/+10.221,25 % bedeutet.





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    ANALYSE-FLASH RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 4000 Pence Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Shell nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4000 Pence belassen. Der Öl- und Gaskonzern habe, gestützt durch das Hochlaufen des Flüssigerdgas-Geschäfts und eine für die Handelssparte …
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