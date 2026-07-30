AUMOVIO and BMW Strike Amicable Settlement; Guidance Updated

AUMOVIO and BMW reached a settlement fully and finally resolving a past warranty dispute (integrated brake system) involving BMW, Continental AG and AUMOVIO Germany GmbH.

AUMOVIO Germany GmbH will pay BMW a €350 million settlement amount, to be paid in two installments in Q3 and Q4 2026.

AUMOVIO had already recognized a €54 million risk provision; the settlement will weigh on Q2 2026 earnings and part of the impact will be treated as a one‑time item in adjusted EBIT.

AUMOVIO Germany and BMW agreed to deepen a long‑term technology partnership, with BMW set to award new contracts to AUMOVIO Germany worth more than €1 billion.

Q2 2026 (unaudited) expected: adjusted sales €4,244m and adjusted EBIT €50m (1.2% margin); excluding the settlement, Q2 adjusted sales would be €4,307m and adjusted EBIT €152m (3.5%); normalized free cash flow for Q2 expected €‑34m (unaffected by the settlement payment).

Full‑year 2026 guidance revised: adjusted EBIT margin now 3.0–4.0% (was 3.5–5.0%); adjusted sales €17.0–17.5bn (was €17.0–18.5bn); normalized free cash flow €500–700m (was €500–800m).

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly results (Q2), 07:00 CEST., at AUMOVIO is on 06.08.2026.

The price of AUMOVIO at the time of the news was 38,90EUR and was up +5,78 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.246,95PKT (+0,21 %).





