HELLA 2026 H1 Results: On Track, Guidance Confirmed; Lighting Accelerates
Despite currency headwinds and lower operating income, the company delivered stable first-half sales, stronger cash flow and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook.
Foto: creativemariolorek - stock.adobe.com
- Currency-adjusted sales rose 1.6% to €4,040 million; reported sales €3,972 million due to negative exchange rate effects, essentially at prior-year level.
- Operating income declined to €214 million with an operating margin of 5.4% (vs €237 million and 6.0% prior year).
- Net cash flow amounted to €66 million for the half-year, equal to 1.7% of sales, improving from a negative Q1 and after €114 million in the prior year.
- Sales by business group in H1 2026: Electronics €1,799 million (+4.0%; organic +6.6%), Lifecycle Solutions €521 million (+4.0%; organic +5.3%), Lighting €1,765 million (-5.3%; organic -3.6%); margins: Electronics 8.0%, Lifecycle Solutions 12.4%, Lighting 0.4%.
- Company confirms the 2026 outlook: currency-adjusted sales of about €7.4–7.9 billion; operating margin around 5.4–6.0%; net cash flow at least 1.8% of sales.
- CEO commentary: results are in line with expectations; Lighting transformation is being accelerated to improve profitability, with focus on growth areas such as automated driving, electromobility and zonal E/E architectures.
The next important date, Results for the first half of the 2026 financial year; press release, conference call for analysts and investors., at HELLA is on 30.07.2026.
The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 70,25EUR and was down -1,89 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.305,54PKT (+0,39 %).
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