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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsthyssenkrupp nucera AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu thyssenkrupp nucera
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    thyssenkrupp nucera: Q3/9M 2025/26 Preliminary Figures Beat on Timing

    Despite softer group sales and a negative EBIT, Q3 2025/26 highlights resilient Chlor-Alkali performance, a solid order backlog, and key one-off effects shaping the outlook.

    thyssenkrupp nucera: Q3/9M 2025/26 Preliminary Figures Beat on Timing
    Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
    • Q3/2025/26 group sales are expected at €145 million, down from €184 million in the prior year, mainly due to timing effects from earlier recognition of CA project sales.
    • Segment sales: Green Hydrogen (gH2) €36 million (Q3 2024/25: €103 million); Chlor-Alkali (CA) €109 million (Q3 2024/25: €81 million).
    • Q3 EBIT expected to be about €-2 million; gH2 EBIT €-17 million; CA EBIT €15 million, with margin improvements and cost management offsetting lower volumes.
    • Q3 order intake €81 million (gH2 €3 million; CA €78 million); group order backlog €638 million as of 30 June 2026.
    • 9M 2025/26 results: group sales €354 million (9M 2024/25: €663 million); EBIT €-69 million (9M 2024/25: €4 million); gH2 EBIT €-107 million; CA EBIT €38 million; orders €471 million (gH2 €184 million; CA €288 million).
    • Notable factors: higher costs for new-build projects in Q2 2025/26 and a terminated US gH2 project; IAS 8.41 retrospective adjustments increased CA sales by €12 million and EBIT by €2 million; Q3/9M 2025/26 report due 12 Aug 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

    The next important date, Q3/9M results 2025/2026 (Note: Q3 = third quarter; 9M = nine months; 2025/2026 refers to the fiscal year.), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 7,8800EUR and was up +4,75 % compared with the previous day.


    thyssenkrupp nucera

    +3,32 %
    +0,06 %
    +4,89 %
    -8,14 %
    -30,57 %
    -67,11 %
    -61,79 %
    ISIN:DE000NCA0001WKN:NCA000
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    thyssenkrupp nucera: Q3/9M 2025/26 Preliminary Figures Beat on Timing Despite softer group sales and a negative EBIT, Q3 2025/26 highlights resilient Chlor-Alkali performance, a solid order backlog, and key one-off effects shaping the outlook.
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