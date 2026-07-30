thyssenkrupp nucera: Q3/9M 2025/26 Preliminary Figures Beat on Timing
Despite softer group sales and a negative EBIT, Q3 2025/26 highlights resilient Chlor-Alkali performance, a solid order backlog, and key one-off effects shaping the outlook.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- Q3/2025/26 group sales are expected at €145 million, down from €184 million in the prior year, mainly due to timing effects from earlier recognition of CA project sales.
- Segment sales: Green Hydrogen (gH2) €36 million (Q3 2024/25: €103 million); Chlor-Alkali (CA) €109 million (Q3 2024/25: €81 million).
- Q3 EBIT expected to be about €-2 million; gH2 EBIT €-17 million; CA EBIT €15 million, with margin improvements and cost management offsetting lower volumes.
- Q3 order intake €81 million (gH2 €3 million; CA €78 million); group order backlog €638 million as of 30 June 2026.
- 9M 2025/26 results: group sales €354 million (9M 2024/25: €663 million); EBIT €-69 million (9M 2024/25: €4 million); gH2 EBIT €-107 million; CA EBIT €38 million; orders €471 million (gH2 €184 million; CA €288 million).
- Notable factors: higher costs for new-build projects in Q2 2025/26 and a terminated US gH2 project; IAS 8.41 retrospective adjustments increased CA sales by €12 million and EBIT by €2 million; Q3/9M 2025/26 report due 12 Aug 2026 at 07:00 CEST.
The next important date, Q3/9M results 2025/2026 (Note: Q3 = third quarter; 9M = nine months; 2025/2026 refers to the fiscal year.), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.08.2026.
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