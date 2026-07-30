Branicks Group AG Secures Restructuring Deal with Creditors
Branicks Group AG has unveiled a far-reaching debt restructuring plan, backed by fresh capital, new governance measures and a detailed split of senior and subordinated liabilities.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG announced Lock-Up Agreements with an Ad Hoc Group of noteholders and with SSD/NSV holders to enable a comprehensive restructuring of Branicks’ and VIB Vermögen AG’s liabilities, subject to conditions including the chair’s departure, the appointment of Josef Schultheis as CRO, and 100% participation by SSD/NSV holders, all to be satisfied by 31 July 2026.
- New money of EUR 35 million for Branicks and EUR 60 million for VIB Vermögen AG will be provided as bridge financing, backstopped, and rolled into long-term New Money at Closing, with maturity on 30 September 2029 and a 1:1 participation linkage between bridge and long-term instruments.
- The transaction aims for pari passu and pro rata treatment of the Financial Liabilities, and has been independently verified by FTI-Andersch in a restructuring opinion under the IDW S6 standard.
- The restructuring bifurcates debt into Senior Secured Principal Instruments (Notes EUR 258.8 million and SSD/NSV EUR 116.2 million) and Subordinated Principal Instruments (EUR 151.5 million) plus Subordinated NSV instruments (EUR 68 million), with a comprehensive security package and intercreditor arrangements.
- Maturities and interest: Senior Secured Principal Instruments mature on 30 September 2030 and pay 7.5% cash interest; Subordinated Principal Instruments mature on 30 September 2038 and pay 15% cash interest (with potential interest-in-kind by increasing principal), with certain pre-Closing interest mechanics described.
- Governance and next steps: appointment of Mr. Josef Schultheis as CRO; Sonja Wärntges to remain CEO until 31 December 2026; planned changes to Branicks’ and VIB’s supervisory boards; plan for asset disposals; filing of a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement; and two voting steps under SchVG, with the first invitation planned for 31 July 2026.
The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.
-1,58 %
-14,77 %
-12,10 %
-28,18 %
-52,02 %
-79,07 %
-93,68 %
-89,17 %
-96,03 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte