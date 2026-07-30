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    BRANICKS Group AG Announces Comprehensive Restructuring Pact With Creditors

    Branicks and VIB launch a comprehensive, creditor-backed restructuring with fresh capital, new secured and subordinated instruments, and a strengthened governance setup.

    BRANICKS Group AG Announces Comprehensive Restructuring Pact With Creditors
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Lock-Up Agreements signed with an ad hoc group of noteholders and holders of promissory note loans and registered notes to enable the comprehensive restructuring.
    • New money commitments of EUR 35 million for Branicks and EUR 60 million for VIB Vermögen AG, both backstopped and secured.
    • The transaction aims to create a sustainable capital structure with extended maturities and increased liquidity.
    • creditor composition: the Ad Hoc Group holds about 60.4% of unsecured notes, and SSD/NSV holders party to the Lock-Up Agreement represent more than 90% of the SSD/NSV principal.
    • Debt restructuring involves bifurcation into Senior Secured Principal Instruments and Subordinated Principal Instruments, with a security package and intercreditor arrangement; new subordinated notes issued to SSD/NSV holders.
    • Governance and next steps include appointing Josef Schultheis as Chief Restructuring Officer, CEO Sonja Wärntges remaining until end of 2026, and two SchVG votes planned (first for deferral, second for full restructuring), with the first invitation around 31 July 2026.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.


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    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group AG Announces Comprehensive Restructuring Pact With Creditors Branicks and VIB launch a comprehensive, creditor-backed restructuring with fresh capital, new secured and subordinated instruments, and a strengthened governance setup.
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