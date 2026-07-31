VIB Vermögen AG Secures €60m Financing as BRANICKS Liabilities Restructure
VIB and Branicks have launched a far‑reaching financial overhaul, securing fresh funding and reshaping debt terms to stabilize the group and support its long‑term strategy.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- VIB and parent BRANICKS signed lock-up agreements with noteholders and SSD/NSV holders to enable a comprehensive restructuring of Branicks’ financial liabilities (EUR 400m Notes due 22 Sep 2026; EUR 179.5m SSD/NSV maturing 2026–2031) and VIB’s debts; material provisions are conditional and must be satisfied by 31 July 2026.
- Members of the Ad Hoc Group and certain SSD/NSV holders committed to backstop a €60 million short-term bridge financing for VIB; a fixed backstop fee will be capitalized, increasing day‑one principal to €61.9 million.
- The Bridge Financing will be rolled into long‑term “New Money” at Closing on identical economic terms; the long‑term New Money matures 30 Sep 2029 and bears 10.0% p.a. cash interest, with early redemption in the first 12 months subject to a make‑whole.
- Bridge proceeds are intended primarily to repay approximately €58 million of VIB’s promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) falling due in Sep 2026 and Mar 2027.
- The restructuring includes amendments to the Notes and SSD/NSV terms and a comprehensive security package for VIB, including a double LuxCo structure, share pledges over material subsidiaries and corresponding guarantees.
- Additional economics and governance measures: a 200 bps one‑time fee on New Money outstanding as of 31 Dec 2028, a 100 bps exit fee on redemption/refinancing, an agreed business plan to materially reduce LTV (e.g., via property transactions), and planned changes to VIB’s supervisory board composition.
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