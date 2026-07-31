Medacta Maintains Above-Market 9.7% Revenue Growth in H1 2026
In 2026, we accelerated profitable growth worldwide, outpacing our markets, scaling innovation, and investing in new capacity to fuel our next phase.
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- H1 2026 revenue reached €368 million, up 9.7% in constant currency (7.0% in euro) on a strong comparable base.
- Growth was above market across all geographies and business lines, with Asia Pacific +13.1% cc, EMEA +10.0% cc, and Latin America +16.4% cc; North America +6.6% cc.
- Revenue by segment: Hip €145m (+8.1% cc), Knee €154m (+10.8% cc), Extremities €40m (+15.9% cc), Spine €29m (+4.5% cc); total €368m (+9.7% cc).
- Innovations and product ecosystem: NextAR AR navigation launched for hip in the US and Australia; ongoing AR tools for knee/spine; introduction of SecureFix All-Inside Meniscal Repair System.
- Supply chain and expansion: new fully automated warehouse in Cermenate, Italy; Ticino site expansion progressing; July 2026 land acquisition in Tennessee for new manufacturing capacity (up to USD 85 million over five years) with preparatory work starting Sept 2026.
- Outlook: 2026 revenue growth target of 10–14% cc; adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by about 50 basis points vs 2025 (27.9%); mid-term CAGR 12–15% cc for 2024–2027 with margin improvement, subject to unforeseen events.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Medacta Group is on 09.09.2026.
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