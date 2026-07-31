UBS AG Releases Q2 2026 Financial Report
UBS has released its Q2 2026 report, outlining the impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition, heightened risks, and evolving regulatory and capital demands.
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- UBS published its consolidated second‑quarter 2026 financial report on 31 July 2026; the report is available for download on the UBS website.
- The announcement is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of MAR and an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules.
- UBS states its acquisition of Credit Suisse materially changed its outlook and strategic direction; integration is expected to continue through 2026 and carries significant operational, execution and liability risks.
- The release contains extensive forward‑looking statements and warns that many risks could materially affect results, including geopolitical tensions, macro/market volatility, interest‑rate and inflation changes, funding/liquidity pressures, litigation exposure, and operational/cyber incidents.
- Regulatory and capital risks are emphasized: Switzerland’s new Capital Adequacy Ordinance and potential Banking Act changes could substantially increase capital requirements for UBS’s foreign subsidiaries and may require legal/structural adaptations to meet resolvability and TLAC requirements.
- Investor and media contact details are provided; UBS notes rounding/tables/websites technical disclaimers and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward‑looking statements.
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