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    UBS AG Releases Q2 2026 Financial Report

    UBS has released its Q2 2026 report, outlining the impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition, heightened risks, and evolving regulatory and capital demands.

    UBS AG Releases Q2 2026 Financial Report
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • UBS published its consolidated second‑quarter 2026 financial report on 31 July 2026; the report is available for download on the UBS website.
    • The announcement is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of MAR and an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules.
    • UBS states its acquisition of Credit Suisse materially changed its outlook and strategic direction; integration is expected to continue through 2026 and carries significant operational, execution and liability risks.
    • The release contains extensive forward‑looking statements and warns that many risks could materially affect results, including geopolitical tensions, macro/market volatility, interest‑rate and inflation changes, funding/liquidity pressures, litigation exposure, and operational/cyber incidents.
    • Regulatory and capital risks are emphasized: Switzerland’s new Capital Adequacy Ordinance and potential Banking Act changes could substantially increase capital requirements for UBS’s foreign subsidiaries and may require legal/structural adaptations to meet resolvability and TLAC requirements.
    • Investor and media contact details are provided; UBS notes rounding/tables/websites technical disclaimers and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward‑looking statements.



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    UBS AG Releases Q2 2026 Financial Report UBS has released its Q2 2026 report, outlining the impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition, heightened risks, and evolving regulatory and capital demands.
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