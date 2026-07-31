R. Stahl: Half-year results in line with plan; 2026 forecast confirmed

Sales for the first half of 2026 were €145.6 million, down 3.7% from €151.2 million in H1 2025.

Order intake for H1 2026 was €145.8 million, down 12.1% year over year from €165.8 million, with the order backlog at €90.1 million as of 30 June 2026.

EBITDA pre-exceptionals rose to €12.7 million in H1 2026, with an 8.7% margin, up from €8.9 million and 5.9% in H1 2025.

Net profit improved to -€2.7 million (EPS -€0.42) in H1 2026, from -€5.0 million (EPS -€0.77) in H1 2025.

Free cash flow improved to -€6.9 million; net debt excluding pension provisions and lease liabilities rose to €43.7 million; equity ratio stood at 27.7%.

R. STAHL confirms its 2026 forecast: group sales of €285–€300 million, EBITDA pre-exceptionals of €22–€27 million, and break-even free cash flow for the year.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at R. Stahl is on 31.07.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,550EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





