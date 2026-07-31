Almonty Industries, AXT & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: SUNDRY PHOTOGRAPHY - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bloom Energy (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Amazon
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Apple
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|154
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos Group
|112
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|87
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|67
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|63
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|AXT
|+29,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BRANICKS Group
|+12,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Prada
|+11,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-10,15 %
|📰
|🟥
|MasTec
|-15,09 %
|📰
|🟥
|Myriad Genetics
|-33,40 %
|💬
|📰
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,38 %
Wochenperformance: +4,38 %
Platz 1
Amazon
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 2
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,22 %
Wochenperformance: -8,22 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -17,82 %
Wochenperformance: -17,82 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +8,07 %
Wochenperformance: +8,07 %
Platz 5
Apple
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,31 %
Wochenperformance: -17,31 %
Platz 7
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +12,44 %
Wochenperformance: +12,44 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 9
adidas
Wochenperformance: -7,00 %
Wochenperformance: -7,00 %
Platz 10
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +9,51 %
Wochenperformance: +9,51 %
Platz 11
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -3,15 %
Wochenperformance: -3,15 %
Platz 12
AXT
Wochenperformance: +12,15 %
Wochenperformance: +12,15 %
Platz 13
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Platz 14
Prada
Wochenperformance: +5,32 %
Wochenperformance: +5,32 %
Platz 15
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -15,45 %
Wochenperformance: -15,45 %
Platz 16
MasTec
Wochenperformance: -25,34 %
Wochenperformance: -25,34 %
Platz 17
Myriad Genetics
Wochenperformance: -37,14 %
Wochenperformance: -37,14 %
Platz 18
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