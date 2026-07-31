Phase 3 from a position of strength

Financing secured. PTP has placed the full c. 11.0m new shares at € 1.85, raising net proceeds of c. € 19.7m. Anchor shareholder Eckert Wagniskapital (c. 36%) exercised the rights issue in full and the residual tranche was materially oversubscribed. Pro forma cash of c. € 25m (eNuW), vs. c. € 5m previously, extends the runway from Q1 2027 into early 2028 and covers the initial execution phase of PANDA, the Phase 3 study for PentixaFor (eNuW).

Pentixapharm sits at the intersection of a high-prevalence indication and one of the fastest-growing fields of medicine: radiopharma . Following the recent capital increase, the company is now well positioned to enter Phase 3 with its lead diagnostic agent PentixaFor from a position of financial strength, with several catalysts ahead.

As a result, the company can comfortably enter this next stage, with two key catalysts ahead:

First patient in, guided for H2 2026. This would provide the first verifiable evidence that PTP can activate sites and recruit patients despite the study's reliance on an invasive reference standard. It also provides the first indication of the enrolment pace towards the c. 270-patient target and the topline readout in 2028. Commercial partnering likely in 2027 (eNuW). Management is in active discussions with potential strategic partners in imaging and cardiovascular therapeutics, and we see the "first patient in" as a good starting point for formal negotiations. As such processes typically take c. six months (eNuW), we see a signing window as early as H1 2027. At the same time, the strengthened cash position allows PTP to negotiate from a position of greater financial flexibility rather than under imminent funding pressure. Partnering agreements typically include an upfront payment, highlighting the relevance for Pentixapharm beyond the evident longer-term commercial opportunity.

PentixaFor targets the bottleneck in the PA pathway. PA is a common curable cause of high blood pressure, present in c. 10% of hypertensive patients, or c. 30m people across the US and Europe (eNuW). Treatment depends on which of two forms a patient has: one is cured by removing the affected adrenal gland, the other is managed with drugs. Making that call today requires adrenal vein sampling, a catheter procedure that is difficult to perform and available at only a small number of specialist centres. PentixaFor replaces it with a single PET/CT scan, moving the decisive test from a scarce interventional procedure to one that any PET-capable hospital can run.

That installed base is itself expanding fast, pulled by the prostate theranostics boom. Novartis reported Pluvicto sales up c. 43% yoy in Q2 2026, driving PSMA PET volumes and the nuclear medicine infrastructure buildout behind them. PentixaFor would launch into that base while addressing a patient pool entirely outside oncology. Moreover, it is agnostic to the Ga-68 source and compatible with both generator- and cyclotron-produced material, increasing commercialisation flexibility.

BUY, PT € 7.20, based on rNPV.

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